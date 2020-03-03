Edward Davis, beloved husband of Eileen (nee Katz). Loving father of Jim (Terri) Davis, Barbara (Howard) Fleischmann and Rob Davis. Devoted brother of Elliott and J. Lawrence (both deceased). Cherished grandfather of Jessica (Brian) Tully, Rusty (Sara) Bennett, Drew (Hilary) Davis, Alexa Davis, Samantha (James) Christy and Becky Fleischmann. Great-grandfather of Connor, Brianna (deceased), Ava, Lincoln, William and Cooper.
Services will be at noon March 6 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood. Interment is at Mayfield Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services until 5 p.m. March 6 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.
Contributions are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, of which Edward was a founding member, or charity of choice.