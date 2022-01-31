Eileen K Davis (nee Katz), beloved wife of the late Edward B. Davis; devoted and loving mother of Dr. James (Terri) Davis, Barbara (Howard) Fleischmann and Rob Davis. Cherished grandmother of Jessica (Brian) Tully, Rusty (Sarah) Bennett, Drew (Hilary) Davis, Alexa Davis, Samantha (James) Christy and Becky Fleischmann; adoring great grandmother of Connor, Brianna (dec.), Ava, Lincoln, William Cooper and Zoey. Dearest sister of Barry Katz (dec.) (Ferne) and David Katz (dec.).
Services were held Monday January 31, at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Interment Mayfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to The Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland or a charity of choice.