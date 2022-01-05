Goldie Davis, age 98, of Twinsburg, passed away Jan. 3, 2022, at Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center. She was born in Erie, Pa., on April 1, 1923, to the late Samuel and Rebecca Colman.
Goldie is survived by her son, William (Donna) Davis; her grandchildren, Samantha Davis (Drew) Weedfall, Bethany Davis, Betsy (Billy) Franz, Amy (Nick) Cianciola and Lindsay (Adam) Baldy. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Avery, Caroline, Nathan and Simon. Goldie is survived by her sister, Rose (Gilbert) Finglass of Baltimore; her nieces, Ruth (Kevin) Kubach, Ellen (Ronnie) Katzen and Beth Finglass. She is further survived by her great-nephew, Will; great-niece, Sara; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Davis.
In addition to her parents, Goldie is preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Davis, and her son, Murray Davis.
Send condolences to burtonquinnscott.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc.