Magda Davis (nee Stern), Holocaust Survivor, beloved wife of the late Martin (Henu) Davis; mother of Fred (Bonnie) Davis, Gene (Melody) Davis and Mindy (David) Baroff; cherished grandmother of Melissa Davis, Michael Davis, Matthew (Ellie) Davis, Jessica (Mike) Silver, Max Davis, Richard Baroff, Ryan (Jenn) Baroff and Jennifer Cohen; loving great-grandmother of Eleven; dear sister of Rose Smilovic (deceased); longtime companion of Lou Greenberg (deceased).
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 17 at Zion Memorial Park (Green Road Synagogue section), 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights. Friends are invited to view the service beginning June 18 by going to YouTube (enter Magda Davis Funeral Service). No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to the Holocaust Museum or Park Synagogue General Fund. Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.