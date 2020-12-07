Murray Sanford Davis, dearly beloved husband of Sondra (nee Baron); devoted father of Betsy (William) Franz, Amy (Nick) Cianciola and Lindsay (Adam) Baldy; cherished grandfather of Simon and Caroline Franz, and Nathan and Avery Cianciola; loving son of Goldie Davis and the late Benjamin Davis; dear brother of William (Donna) Davis.
Private family services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
Contributions are suggested to the Chabad Jewish Center of Solon, 5570 Harper Road, Solon OH 44139.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz memorial Chapel.