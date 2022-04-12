Robert Alan “Bob” Davis, 75, of Beachwood, passed away April 10, 2022.
The cherished son of Jackie and Freda Davis (both deceased) leaves behind his wife of almost 50 years, Eleanor “Ellie” Davis (nee Smith); his daughters, Joanne Davis of University Heights and Michelle (Efi) Golan of Solon; granddaughters, Shai and Izzy Golan and Sophie Davis; and his siblings, Doreen Davis and Ed (Chana) Davis.
Bob was also the adored and adoring uncle to Eric (Teresa) Davis, Robyn (Bob) Davis Washburn, Rene (Rich) Smith Rusgo, Steven (Michelle) Smith, Jacquelyn Davis, Stephen (Alzbeta) Davis, Rob (Kim) Smith and Michael (Lauren) Davis and their families. He was a proud member of the elite Double Davis Club and loved every moment he was able to spend with his extended family which included 55 first cousins. He was a dear friend to many, and collected friends wherever he went.
Born on Oct. 6, 1946, Bob was the baby of the family and his siblings’ “pet.” He was a proud Shaker Heights High School graduate and lifelong Clevelander. He attended The Ohio State University, and after a bout of mono, was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving with honor both stateside in Fort Eustis, Va., and then in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, serving from 1966-67. He shared many stories with his family, but some he only shared with other Vietnam vets. After his return to the U.S., Bob took additional classes at both Kent State and Cleveland State. Whenever he saw another vet, or passed a car and saw someone else had served in Vietnam, he made sure to welcome them home, something he instilled in his kids at an early age.
His father Jackie was his role model, and one of his best friends. Bob was only 22 when his father tragically passed away, and took it upon himself to take over Jackie Davis Seafoods and ensure the company his parents built did not collapse. He was later joined by his siblings, and together, they continued to build their company and their father’s legacy. In the mid-80’s, Bob and his brother Ed opened up a retail establishment, Davis Seafoods. Bob made it a small business laboratory for his girls, teaching them (still in elementary school) how to take orders, fold menus, run the register, set up fish displays, and most importantly, how to work with customers. They both learned the importance of hard work and teamwork working at their father’s side. Due to health issues, the store was closed, and Bob went on to have a 25+ year successful career in advertising sales, spending the majority of time with JB Dollar Stretcher Magazine and Max Values Magazine. Whether in food service or direct mail advertising, sales was prob-ably just code for Bob to get paid for doing what he loved -- talking and connecting with people.
Bob was a long-time member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation and of Jewish War Veterans Post 44. Being Jewish and supporting Israel were incredibly important to him. He contemplated making Aliyah straight from Vietnam, though he did not make it until 2001. He and Ellie created a loving Jewish home for their daughters and granddaughters, and the pleasure Bob had in celebrating family simchas was infectious.
Bob loved sports – both as a participant and a spectator. In his younger years, he played on multiple softball teams, bowled in several leagues at the same time, and golfed. He always followed Cleveland sports and The Ohio State Buckeyes, regardless of how well they were doing. He was also an avid photographer, with many of his best photos displayed throughout the house. Though it had been at least 10 years since he was last able to play the sports he loved so much, he was the MVP of his family’s hearts.
The funeral will be held 1 p.m. April 12 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel with burial following at Chesterland Memorial Park. Shiva is following burial until 8 p.m. April 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. April 13 and April 14, and 10 a.m. to noon April 15 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Efi Golan in Solon.
Contributions may be made to Jewish War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, Jewish National Fund and the American Heart Association.
