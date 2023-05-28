Teddy Davis (nee Schwab), age 87, born Sept. 9, 1935, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023.
Teddy was born to Israel and Lillian (Goldman) Schwab (both deceased) in Ontario, Canada. She was the youngest of three.
Teddy and her family moved to New York City. There, Teddy met and fell in love with Danny Davis. They lived most of their married life in Cleveland area, raising their three children. When Teddy and Danny retired, they moved to Boynton Beach, Fla., and lived there until Danny’s death in 2014. Teddy then moved back home living at The Weils in Chagrin Falls until her death on May 21, 2023.
Teddy was a long-time member of B’nai B’rith Cleveland.
Teddy was the loving mother of Lisa (Tim) Niton, Jeff (Lynn) Davis and Lee (Kristy) Davis. Grandmother of Zachary Niton, Grant (Emilie, fiancé), and Eve and Maria Davis. Great-grandmother of Landon and Marguerite Davis. Sister of Ruth Schnipper of California and Norman Schwab (deceased). Loving Aunt of Robert Patron of Hollywood, Fla.
Thank you to the nursing staff and aides at The Weils for taking such good care of Teddy while she was there. You are much appreciated.
Services will be held at noon June 7 at Rubin Memorial Chapel, 15120 Jog Road in Delray Beach, Fla. Interment will be South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fla.