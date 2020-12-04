It is with great sadness that the family of Adam Beskind Deal announces his passing on Dec. 3, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 36. Adam will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend, Amanda; their precious children, Shai, Abel, Jax, Galina and Buckeye; his parents, Chad and Andrea Deal; his birth mother, Michele (James);his in-laws, Wayne (Janet) and Fran (Bill); by his sister, Alexis and nephew Logan; his half-sister, Carolann (Miranda) and nieces, Adeline and Amelia; his sisters-in-law and their families, Jessica (Joel) Oliver and Ivy, and Laura (Max) and Luke. Adam will also be forever remembered by extended family and dear friends.
Adam loved spending time with Amanda and their boys at home. Watching movies, cooking shows, sports, playing outside and going on vacation were just some of the joys in Adam’s life. Adam loved listening to music, especially Dave Matthews Band, for which he attended many concerts over the years with Amanda and some of his best friends. Adam was a senior accountant at BSB Partners in Mayfield. Over the past three years, Adam generously gave his time to advocate for pancreatic cancer research, for which he raised an abundance of donations and awareness.
A service will be held in Adam’s honor at 1 p.m. Dec. 6. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be family only but all friends and loved ones are welcome to join via The Mandel Sanctuary at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple (fairmounttemple.org/worship/live-stream).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all who are compelled to donate in Adam’s name do so to the Pancreatic Cancer Network (pancan.org). To benefit his children, donations may also be made to help support Shai and Abel’s 529 College Saving Plan, please contact Sharon Kesterson at USB Financial Services at 440-673-1116.
