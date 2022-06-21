Demsey Joseph

Joseph Demsey Dec. 22, 1926 to June 19, 2022. Beloved husband of Renee (née Mishell ) Loving father of John Demsey of New York City and Mary Jo Friedman wife of Frederick Friedman of Southfield, Mass. Cherished grandfather of Molly and Thomas Friedman and Marie Helene Demsey. Son of Charles and Minnie Demsey. Devoted brother of the following deceased Leo Demsey, Ethel Polster and Delbert Demsey. World War II veteran and industrialist entrepreneur. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights. Family requests no visitation at this time. Contributions are suggested to the Cleveland Clinic Hospice. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.
