Rebbetzin Miriam Dessler passed away Oct. 29, 2021, at the age of 100, surrounded by her family.
Born in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 19, 1921, to her parents Rev. Chanina and Malka Finger, her family emigrated to Tel Aviv in 1936 where she received her high school education. In 1940, her family relocated to Cleveland and, after working at Yeshiva of Flatbush in New York, she joined American Greetings Corporation as a secretary to Irving I. Stone whom she later introduced to her husband-to-be Rabbi Nochum W. Dessler.
Multi-talented, personable and knowledgeable in Judaic studies and Hebrew language, Mrs. Dessler was quickly recruited as a teacher in the fledgling Hebrew Academy of Cleveland. She married Rabbi Nochum W. Dessler, educational director of the academy on June 5, 1945, which began a lifetime partnership in marriage, nurturing a nationally renowned Jewish day school and building a vibrant Jewish community. Theirs was a unique marriage and partnership which spanned over 65 years. Their legendary aristocracy, royalty and mutual respect for each other earned them enormous respect across the broadest segment of the community. Dynamic, engaging and hospitable, she opened her home to people from around the world and entertained at home with grace, dignity and elegance.
Rebbetzin Dessler’s extraordinary career in Jewish education at the academy spanned sixty years where she taught thousands of students and established and directed the academy’s early childhood division. For decades she created curricula, wrote songs, played instruments, directed creative plays and productions, often presented at the academy’s annual banquets. She was a role model to young and old. Generations of students still sing the songs she taught them, still teach them to their children, and remember her fondly. She created educational and fun-filled fundraisers which benefited charities and organizations in Israel.
Rabbi and Mrs. Dessler were early advocates of sending students to study in Israel. Their own children continued their studies in Israel long before schools embraced the concept and when few considered it.
The funeral was held at Hebrew Academy of Cleveland’s Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Cleveland, with additional funerals in Lakewood, N.J., and in Jerusalem, Israel.
Burial was at Har Hamenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem in its Chelkat HaRabbanim section.
Rebbetzin Dessler was predeceased by her husband, Rabbi Nochum W. Dessler; her daughter, Peshy Brudny; and her siblings: Feiga Klausner, Fishel Finger and Lillian Hefter. She is survived by her children: Reuven (Naomi), Sarika Schiff (Rabbi Emanuel), Malki Rapaport (Rabbi Dovid), Rabbi Eli (Suri) and Rabbi Simcha (Yitty), and by hundreds of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Contributions in her memory are suggested to Hebrew Academy of Cleveland.