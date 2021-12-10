William D. Deutchman beloved husband of Judith (nee Borgen). Loving father of Hilary (Elan) Daniels and Ari (Judy) Deutchman. Devoted grandfather of Hudson, Reed, Laila and Aubrey. Dear brother of James (Cathy) Deutchman, Charles (Sharon) Deutchman and the late Debbie (Michael, deceased) Levine.
Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at Zion Memorial Park. For Zoom shiva information, please email BillFuneralDetails@gmail.com.
Friends who wish may contribute to the ALS Association-Northeastern Ohio, 2500 E. 22nd St. Cleveland, OH 44115.
