Donald E. Deutsch, 83, of Mentor, passed away on Jan. 11, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born to parents Sydney and Jayne Deutsch (nee Einstein) in Cleveland on Oct. 19, 1939. Don married his beloved wife, Sally A. (nee Rippin), in 1986. He was the loving father of Paul (Kim) Deutsch and Andrew (Brigite) Deutsch. Stepfather to Paul (Annely) Thayer, Diane (Craig Miller) Thayer and James (Melissa) Thayer. Cherished grandfather of nine. Great-grandfather of four.
Don was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in industrial arts education. Upon graduation, he joined his first wife Beverly’s (nee Kest, and mother of Paul and Andrew) family printing company where he served as vice president of operations from 1963 to 1988. He later opened D&S Hobbies hobby shop and model raceway in Concord, which he operated until his retirement in 2003.
Don was known throughout the Northeast Ohio classic car and hobby communities. He was a lifelong automotive and racing enthusiast who, himself, drag raced in his high school and college days. Don was a long-time member of the Northern Ohio Classic Chevy Club and NORCAR, a radio-controlled auto racing club. His customized ‘55 Chevy could be seen around the classic car show circuit of Northeast Ohio since the 1980s.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 22 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Miller Deutsch Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Deutsch family.
