Carole J. Diamond (nee Efros). Beloved mother of Steve (Debbie) Diamond, Bruce Diamond, Teri Diamond and the late Randy Diamond. Devoted grandmother of Christopher Diamond, Cameron Diamond, Allison Diamond and Samuel Diamond. Dear sister of Lois Farbman.
Services will be held 2 p.m. May 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Family and friends who are not able to attend the service personally are invited to view the service by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, click on obituary of Carole J. Diamond, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family will receive friends at the residence following services until 8 p.m. May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. May 27 at 26101 Village Ln. #307 in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Jewish Family Service Association.