Joseph Diamond, 98 of South Euclid, passed away June 10, 2020.
Born Sept. 20, 1921, in Poland to Herman and Freida Diamond, Joseph’s family moved to Cleveland in 1939, where Joseph graduated from Glenville High School. Joseph went on to receive a Bachelor of Engineering Science degree and Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Fenn College (now Cleveland State University). Joseph also served in World War II as a member of the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946.
An employee of Babcock and Wilcox for 36 years, Joseph was a member of Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue. He was also a Mason for more than 50 years, volunteered at Menorah Park for more than 20 years and was involved with the Forest City Hebrew Benevolent Society. He was an honorary member of the board of trustees at Oheb Zedek.
Joseph loved his family. He was a humble, spiritual, charitable and loving man who lived for his family. He was adored by his children and grandchildren, and loved spending months at a time at each of their homes around the country.
Joseph is survived by his children, Steven Diamond (Carol Poticny) of New York, Roberta (Barry) Braun of Cleveland and Helene Diamond (Steve Malina) of Chicago; and grandchildren, Eric (Jenny), Alex, Matthew, Jacob, Mikey and Sarah. He was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Freida; wife of 31 years, Eleanore Diamond; and brother, Jerry Diamond.
Services were held June 12 at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Donations in loving memory of Joseph can be made to Jewish National Fund.