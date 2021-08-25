Renee Diamond (nee Erlechman) passed away Aug. 22, 2021.
Beloved wife of Edward, loving mother of Robert and Susan and Michael. Proud grandma of Andrew, Matthew, Frank, Sydney and Seth. Predeceased by her parents William and Anna, and brother Dr. Gilbert Erlechman.
Born in Cleveland on April 9, 1938, and graduate of John Adams High School. In 1957, Renee married her true love. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary and were each other’s greatest supporters in everything they did. They enjoyed many years of camping, travel and cruise adventures.
While her sons were in school, Renee volunteered at Rowland Elementary as a reading tutor. She was PTA president at both Greenview Middle School and Brush High School. Renee also volunteered at the Mayfield Heights Home Days and pancake breakfast. She was a member of B’nai B’rith Women and enjoyed playing mahjong.
Donations in Renee’s memory may be made to Vinney Hospice and Palliative Care Fund, Menorah Park Foundation, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122 (menorahpark.org/donate).