Bonnie Mae Dick (nee Natarus), beloved wife of Neil Dick. Loving mother of Rory (Daniel) Rubin. Devoted grandmother of Cassandra and Shaun. Dear sister of the late Burton Natarus. Cherished aunt.
Private family services will be held April 26 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel. Friends are invited to view the service at 1 p.m. April 26 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, select obituary of Bonnie Mae Dick, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Family requests no visitation due to the pandemic.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association/Cleveland Chapter.