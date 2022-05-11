Susan T. Diener was the beloved daughter of the late Blanche and Stanley Diener; sister of Jim Diener; sister-in-law of Nathalie Diener; aunt of Ken, Lakshmi, Sam and Ruth; great-aunt of Claire, Jesse, Mason, Joe, Sasha and Allison.
Susan was born July 29, 1946, in Cleveland and died May 4, 2022, at JGS Lifecare in Longmeadow, Mass., where she received excellent care.
Susan spent her early childhood in Cleveland and Columbus.
Susan was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School. She attended Carnegie Mellon University and then moved to Sugarbush, Vt. Susan spent most of her adult life in the Amherst, Mass., area, with short periods of time in Oregon and California. Susan worked at various jobs including being a nanny, and house and dog sitter. She greatly enjoyed playing the piano, composing her own music, yoga and dancing.
Contributions in her memory should be donated to the Sunny Meadow Sanctuary, 260 Chapman Road, Barre, Mass. 01005, or JGS Lifecare, 770 Converse St., Longmeadow, Mass. 01106.