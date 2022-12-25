Jack Alan Diller (Yakov Eli Ben Moshe Yosef) born April 30, 1957, passed away Dec. 23rd, 2022.
Jack is a part of the Diller family, the late Joseph and Golda Diller, and survived by his 6 siblings Shea Diller, Faigie Tropper, Adela Berman, Giti Cohen, Miriam Elbaz and Suzi Elbaz. Loving husband of Laura Diller and devoted father of Shoshana and David Diller. Jack was many beautiful things to many people, including being an uncle, cousin, a proud member of the Jewish community, a lover of music and the best friend one could ask for.
Services will be held Dec. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.