Florence Lange Dobrin, 91, of Beachwood passed away on July 31, 2020.
Florence was born on Oct. 4, 1928, in Cleveland, the only child of Morris and Johanna Lange. Florence was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Ohio University. She also attended classes at Western Reserve University. Florence worked for the Cleveland Scholarship Program assisting students with college scholarships. She was also a camp counselor and children’s Sunday school teacher. With her husband, Richard, she owned and operated a print shop.
Florence was a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. She was also a member of NA’AMAT, an honorary life trustee of the Beachwood Arts Council and a past member of PNAI – Parents of North American Israelis. She established the Jill Dobrin Menachem Memorial Scholarship in 2002, which was awarded annually to a Beachwood High School graduating senior to pursue a career in early childhood education or a related field working with young children. Florence was a devoted supporter of Israel. She enjoyed new things. She loved traveling, especially to visit her grandchildren in Israel and California.
Florence was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, A. Richard Dobrin, and their daughter, Jill Lange Dobrin Menachem. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Allyn Dobrin Grunes of Santa Cruz, Calif.; grandchildren, Andrew Grunes, Daniel Grunes, Yoav Menachem, Maya Menachem and Yanai Menachem; and great-grandchildren, Molly Grunes, Mia Grunes, Leo Grunes, Noa Jill Menachem and Yahli Menachem.
Funeral services will be held Aug. 6 at Mayfield Cemetery.
Contributions are suggested to NA’AMAT, 14055 Cedar Road, No.300, Cleveland, OH 44118.