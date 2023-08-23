Faith Dolin passed away on Aug. 17, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.
She was born in Cleveland on June 15, 1945, to Stuart and Evelyn Kahn, who predeceased her. Faith graduated from Beachwood High School in 1963, going on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Flora Stone Mather College (later becoming a part of Case Western Reserve University). She was a beloved teacher in the Maple Heights City Schools for 25 years. In 1999, she was honored as the “Teacher of the Year.” She finished her teaching career as a substitute teacher in Orange City School District where she taught for 15 years.
Faith is survived by her husband of 50 years, Spencer; sister, Iris (Larry Werthaiser); and her two sons, Michael (Jessica) Dolin and Daniel (Sara Finley) Dolin. She was also the proud grandmother of Sidney Dolin.
Faith was passionate about protecting woman’s rights and often worked for various organizations, attended rallies and worked on political campaigns. Spencer and Faith were avid world travelers who visited Europe, Mexico, Hawaii and many other destinations. In retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Naples, Fla., and having their children join them.
The Dolin Family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Wamuwi Ndunda and her family. They helped care for Faith as her health declined.
The family will hold a memorial ceremony for friends and family at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at Cleveland Jewish Funerals, 26801 Miles Road.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.