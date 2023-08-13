Steven David Dolin, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Davis), passed away Aug. 12, 2023.
Loving father of Matthew (Cara) Dolin, Emily (Jake) Anderson and Samantha (Doug) Goodman. Devoted grandfather of Miles, Eloise and Harrison Dolin, Brady and Isabel Anderson, and Oliver and Jackson Goodman. Dear brother of Nancy (Mickey) Garson and Renee Dolin (Howard Koverman, deceased).
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Private family interment will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15 and from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the residence of Samantha and Doug Goodman at 31849 Chestnut Lane in Pepper Pike.
Friends who wish may contribute to Stella Maris (stellamariscleveland.com).
Friends who are unable to attend the service can view a livestream at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15 on bkbmc.com, selecting the obituary for Steven Dolin and click on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.