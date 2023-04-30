The Cleveland community has lost a great citizen and one of its greatest champions. Edwin H. Dolinsky, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, business leader, philanthropist, and all-around big kid at heart, passed away on April 28, 2023 with the love of his family surrounding him.
He will be remembered for his generosity, kindness, sweetness, silliness, tenacity, wisdom, and business acumen. Ed was born on Aug. 12, 1940 in Cleveland, to Abraham Dolinsky and Sylvia Dolinsky (nee Polay) (both deceased).
Ed graduated from Shaker Heights High School and began his career at Ohio Savings as a teller and then worked his way up to office manager, then mortgage originator. Quickly learning the benefits of tenacity early on, Ed questioned the status quo throughout his career and grew as a leader through this value set.
He graduated from Case Western Reserve University, and began working for LTV Steel in downtown Cleveland. Ohio Savings soon called him back however, and Ed moved into the banking world again, accepting their offer to lead the Ohio Savings branches of Lake County. Ed later became Senior Vice President at Ohio Savings, heading all mortgage originations.
Leaders at Ohio Savings launched a real estate company which eventually merged with Coldwell Banker of Northeast Ohio. The company was ultimately renamed Coldwell Banker Hunter Reality, with Ed serving as president until 2017 and overseeing multiple offices. Real estate agents past and present share stories of what he’s taught them and of his passion for creating equitable access to housing and financing for women and underrepresented minorities.
Ed was married to his beloved wife Vicki Dolinsky (nee Emerson) for 41 years. Vicki and Ed were a real team; with one you always had the other, and their devotion to each other was clear in their every interaction. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending baseball games, plays, and movies. Ed had two daughters, Jennifer and Rebecca, from a previous marriage. He had endless pride in his daughters, who will always treasure his guidance and advice, along with the wonderful family vacations they spent with their dad and stepmom.
Ed was also a generous donor, leading annual fundraisers for Cleveland Clinic’s Children’s Hospital and, along with Vicki, giving philanthropically to many organizations to support those in need.
Ed was the beloved husband of Vicki Dolinsky (deceased); devoted father of Jennifer (David) Tress and Rebecca (Erin) Graham; loving brother of Elaine (Charles, deceased) Freireich, Laurel (deceased) (Robert) Turoff, Maxine Leiken, Sandy (Willy, deceased) Witt, Debbie Riseman and Bruce (Linda) Mittleman; and dear grandfather of Riley Graham.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. May 2 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
To view this service at 1 p.m. May 2, please navigate to the Services section of Edwin’s obituary on bkbmc.com, and click on “join livestream.”
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 26700 Aurora Road in Bedford Heights.
The family will receive friends at the residence of Bruce and Linda Mittleman, 213 Lake Meade Drive in Orange following interment until 8 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Ed are suggested to Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, InMotion of Beachwood or Menorah Park of Beachwood
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Dolinsky family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.