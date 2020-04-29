Dorothy B. Dombrowski (nee Brandschaedel) aka Dar, age 83, passed away peacefully on April 18 due to complications of pneumonia (non-COVID-19-related).
She was born in Cleveland, the only child of Rose and Walter Brandschaedel. Devoted wife of Casimir, whom she cared for until his death and later, dear partner of Charles Voracek (deceased); loving mother of Laura Rose Greenwald (Arkady Teilans) and Michael Dombrowski (deceased); treasured Nana of Chanel Malee (Justin Baribeau) and Jillian Malee Siegel (Adam Siegel); great-Nana to Brenna Beachler, Kiera Smith, Maiya Smith, Isabelle Siegel, Laila Smith, Noah Malee and Paislee Baribeau; and dear friend to many.
Dorothy was best known for her humor, delightful dinner table settings and wide-ranging culinary skills. She filled dozens of spiral notebooks with her favorite recipes. Along with flour, sugar and butter, books were a staple in her home. She loved to read, mainly mystery novels (and cookbooks), and volunteered as a tutor in an adult literacy program, as an election poll worker, and for many years with the Cleveland Metroparks. Her love of travel took her across the U.S. and to numerous countries, from China and Aruba to Austria and New Zealand, and, as a travel agent, she helped others satisfy their urge to see the world. A celebration of her life will be planned. Dorothy loved teaching others to cook.
With that in mind, contributions in her memory can be made payable to the Cuyahoga Community College Foundation in support of the Michelle Rini Future for Culinary Excellence Scholarship, c/o Tri-C Foundation, 700 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland, OH 44115, or at tri-c.edu/donate.
Dorothy received exceptional care from caregivers at Menorah Park. Those who wish may contribute to Menorah Park, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, Ohio 44122, or at menorahpark.org.