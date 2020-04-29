Dorothy Dorfman (née Rosenberg) passed away on April 18, at 102 years of age.
She was the youngest of Hyman and Fannie Rosenberg’s four children (Max Rose, Libbie Murstein, Joseph Rosenberg – all deceased).
She grew up in the Glenville neighborhood and met her future husband Wilbur at a party. They were married for 56 years before his death in 1997.
She was an avid mahjong player for more than 80 years and volunteered at the Montefiore bingo games for many years.
She is survived by her children Phyllis Witriol, Barbara (Dave) Klein, and Gary (Peggy Weil) Dorfman. Loving grandmother of Philip Witriol, Kevin Witriol (Greensboro, N.C.), Jessica Novak, and Rachel Dorfman (Columbus). Special GG of Alexa, Logan and Lukas Witriol.
Special thanks to Dr. Alan Hirsh, who kept her going all these years, and the loving care of Diana, Kim, Judi, Carrie, Hilda and the nurses at the Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Private services were held and there is no visitation at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to United Cerebral Palsy Association, the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, or the charity of your choice.