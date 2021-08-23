Phillip Dratler, 92, of Beachwood, passed away Aug. 20, 2021. Phillip was born July 31, 1929, in Cleveland.
Beloved husband of Judith Dratler (nee Herskowitz); devoted father of Leigh (Mark) Wasserman and Jay Dratler; loving grandfather of Erin (Jesus) Rosado and Michelle Wasserman; great-grandfather of Jacob, Eva and Ori; dear brother of Sam Dratler and Maurice Dratler (both deceased).
Private funeral services were held for family only at Bet Olam Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 only at the Wasserman residence, 2815 Brainard Road in Pepper Pike.
Donations are suggested to Menorah Park Hospice, 27100 Cedar Road, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Dratler family.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.