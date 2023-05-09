Gil Dromi, beloved husband of Ora (May-Raz), passed away May 8, 2023.
Loving father of Mira (Avi) Perets, Vered (Menashe) Nachshon, Sharon (Giovanni) Carmosino, Keren (Andrew) Himmel and the late Ron Dromi. Devoted grandfather of Ron (Erica) Perets, Matan Perets, Eden Perets, Yael Nachshon, Aviv Nachshon, Michael Carmosino, Leah Carmosino, Liam Himmel and Evin Himmel. Dear brother of the late Esther Barkan, and Moshe and David Dromi.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. May 11 at Mount Olive Cemetery, 27855 Aurora Road in Solon. Family will be observing shiva following services until 8 p.m., from 4 to 7 p.m. May 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. May 14, and from 4 to 7 p.m. May 15 and May 16 at the residence of Keren and Andrew Himmel, 5260 Fairfield Oval in Solon.
Friends who wish may contribute to The Stroke Foundation or Friends of the IDF.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.