Marcia Dronzek, 84, passed away at her home on Aug. 7, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of the late Marvin Dronzek for 49 years.
Born in Cleveland, she was a daughter of Arthur and Elvira (nee Szusz) Wintner, Marcia attended and graduated from the University of Michigan, earning her B.A. in education. Aside from her time in Michigan, she had lived in Ohio for 40 years. She volunteered with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Ohio, and, together with her father, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland. She was a teacher in Mayfield Heights before moving to East Greenwich, R.I., with her husband and children in 1978.
Marcia was a faithful member and volunteer of Temple Sinai. She was a devoted volunteer with many local organizations including the East Greenwich school system and Dorcas Place in Providence, R.I.
Devoted mother of Jeff Dronzek and his wife, Jennifer, of East Greenwich, and Ellen Orkin and her husband, Jonathan, of Canton, Mass. Dear companion of Brian Lavendier of Glocester, R.I. Loving sister of Joanne Melendez and her husband, Jose, of Deltona, Fla. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Abigail, Amanda and Danielle. Adored aunt of several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 9 at Shalom Memorial Chapel, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston, R.I. Shiva will be observed from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at her late residence, 140 Spencer Woods Drive in East Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Elvira Wintner Music Memorial Fund c/o the National Council of Jewish Women or VNA Care New England Foundation, via mail: Philanthropy Building 2, 171 Service Avenue, Suite 301, Warwick, RI 02886, or online.
