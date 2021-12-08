Helen Ducoff (nee Wohl), a Jewish educator and innovative creator of multi-media Jewish learning material, died Nov. 12, 2021, at 91. Mrs. Ducoff was an adventurous traveler with her husband and had a great passion for beautiful crafts she collected from all over the world.
Born in New York, she lived in San Francisco for 30 years, where she earned a Masters of Education degree and worked as director of Hebrew programs for the Bureau of Jewish Education, creating the first community Hebrew high school. Mrs. Ducoff moved to West Orange, N.J., in 1978 where she led a Jewish education agency in West Caldwell, N.J. Mrs. Ducoff was the author and creator of the innovative book and video “How to Read Hebrew and Love It,” the creator and star of a cable show about Jewish culture which won a cable TV award, and the author of a coloring book featuring the Hebrew alphabet which pages can be found colored and displayed in preschools everywhere.
Mrs. Ducoff was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, Rabbi Bernard Ducoff, who was also a leader in Jewish education. The couple traveled extensively, especially in retirement where they led Jewish holiday celebrations on cruises. She is survived by her daughter, Miriam (Gerald) Smolen of Fairfax, Va.; son, Daniel (Ronni) Ducoff of Cleveland; sister Roz (Martin) Abramov; and five grandsons.
Contributions are suggested to Capital Camps (capitalcamps.org).