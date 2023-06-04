Howard A. Dunn, beloved husband of Robbi (nee Kravitz), passed away June 2, 2023.
Loving father of Madison N. Dunn. Dear brother of Richard Dunn and Laura (Greg) Lustig. Cherished uncle. Best friend of Fabian, Beau and Leo.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. June 6 at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens at 11521 Chillicothe Road in Chesterland.
Family will receive friends following service and interment until 8:30 p.m. at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (givenow.lls.org).
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view it beginning June 7 on YouTube by searching Howard Dunn Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.