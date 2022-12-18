On Dec. 14, 2022, Judith Dunn, age 87, passed away peacefully. Her husband, Arthur Dunn, was by her side. They were married for 66 years.
Judy was born in Cincinnati to immigrant parents, Sara and Leon Seltz. They lived together for a short time with Leon’s parents. Judy always said that Yiddish was her first language. At age 3, Judy and her parents moved to New Albany, Ind. After Judy’s father died in 1948, her mother moved with Judy and her younger sister, Essie, back to Cincinnati to be closer to family.
Judy graduated from Walnut Hills High School and went on to Miami University of Ohio. At Miami, she met and married Art Dunn.
Judy was just 20 years old when she and Art married. Before the wedding, Art made a promise to Judy’s mother that Judy would finish college. Judy helped Art keep that promise. After the wedding, Art drove Judy back to the dormitory and with occasional weekend visits to Cincinnati (Art had already graduated), Judy did graduate with a major in history and minor in English.
After college, Judy and Art lived in Germany where Art was stationed in the army. Their oldest son, Larry, was born there. They returned to Cleveland and Jim and Jackie were born in short order. While raising three young children and teaching history part time at the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Judy earned her masters degree in History from John Carroll University. While Judy always said she was from Cinicinnati, it didn’t take long for her to become a Clevelander at heart, cheering for the Browns through bad times and a good one or two.
Judy had an active mind and she very much enjoyed working. In addition to teaching history, Judy was a museum educator and grant writer for the Western Reserve Historical Society and a test editor for the Psychological Corporation. Judy’s volunteer work at The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage was perhaps the work she found most personal. She had a passion for the museum and its mission, and thoroughly enjoyed touring visitors through the museum’s rich exhibits.
After Judy and Art retired, they spent close to thirty years traveling the world. They participated in classes through the Senior Scholars program at Case Western Reserve University. Judy and Art enjoyed spending time with their close friends in Cleveland, most notably the “Miami Group.” More than anything, Judy loved bringing her children and grandchildren together in Cleveland, at Cedar Point and on beaches, mountains, islands, and rivers. Judy would be happy to know that her family will gather together, yet again, to say farewell.
She will be dearly loved and remembered by her surviving husband, Art Dunn; children, Larry (Christine) Dunn, Jim (Diana) Dunn and Jackie (Vance) Condie; grandchildren, Jake, Cori, Celia, Julia and Rain; and her sister, Esther Stillman.
Funeral services for Judy will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary in Salt Lake City. To view this service through the livestream or at a later date you can follow the link on the Wasatch Lawn website by navigating to the obituaries section.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Maltz Museum.
Special thanks and gratitude from the Dunn family to the staff at The Weils (Chagrin Falls) and Legacy Village (Salt Lake City) and to Judy’s skilled and compassionate personal caregivers, Ellen McDougall Peska and Preston Mendel.