Malva Dunn, age 95, daughter of Sam and Rose Peretz Rosenblatt, passed away on Sept. 13, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late William Dunn; devoted mother of Risa Dunn (Scott Halpern, deceased); loving grandmother of Zoe Halpern; dear sister of Irving Rosenblatt (deceased); cherished aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt; beloved cousin of Eleanor Steigman; dearest sister-in-law of Rhoda Rosenblatt of Israel.
Graveside funeral services for Malva will be held at Bet Olam Cemetery, 26796 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, Ohio 44122 on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. Please observe social distancing.
To view this service please navigate to https://zoom.us/j/97139749887?pwd=TlBUUEhUUThma2l2Z3Z1S2JCb1MxZz09.
The family will observe outdoor shiva Wednesday following services, and on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the residence of Risa Dunn. Please observe social distancing.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared for the Dunn family at bkbmc.com.