Roberta “Bobbi” Dworken (nee Neumark), 83, of Beachwood, was born on March 29, 1937 in Antwerp, Belgium, and passed away Feb. 13, 2021.
Bobbi was a beautiful artist, designer, loving mother and world traveler with her husband of 63 years.
Bobbi’s family came to America from Belgium when she was 3, and eventually settled in Chicago. Bobbi, always the adventurer, hopped on a train alone to attend college at The Ohio State University. There she met Marvin, the love of her life, and their adventure began.
They came back to Cleveland when Marvin finished law school, and raised their three children. Bobbi opened a jewelry store with her sister-in-law, Muriel, had an interior decorating business, created all kinds of art, and found time for tennis, golf and bridge.
But her favorite role was probably being a grandma to her eight grandchildren who loved her to pieces. Her “Art Z Gram” license plate combined her passion for both and made everyone smile. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Beloved wife of Marvin Dworken; devoted mother of Debra (Geoffrey) Turoff, Aaron (Marci) Dworken and Beth (David) Krasnow; loving grandmother of Lauren Turoff, Arica (Nathan) Cohen, Phillip Dworken, Stephanie Dworken (fiancée, Dean Seitz), Nicole Krasnow, Alex Krasnow, Avery Krasnow and Matthew Krasnow; dear sister of Tami (Kurt) Simon of Israel and sister-in-law of Muriel (David, deceased) Dworken; cherished aunt and great-aunt.
Private services were held for family with burial in Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue section).
Family requests no visitation.
Contributions in memory of Roberta are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association of the Gathering Place.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bkbmc.com for the Dworken family. Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 216-932-7900.