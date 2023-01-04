Steven David Dworken, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 1, 2023.
Steven was the beloved husband of the late Barbara “Bobi” Dworken; loving brother of Linda (John) Wright, Ellyn (Dennis) Kless, Sharon Biarsky (deceased, Jerry), Jacqueline (Alva) Rubenstein (both deceased); and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Steven’s major life career was as an IT executive with many large companies, but he completed his IT career at Federated/Macy’s department stores. When he retired from Federated, he obtained a real estate license in the state of Florida and worked as a Realtor in the Lake and Sumter counties area.
Due to some serious health issues, he retired again and moved back to Ohio to be close to his sister, Linda, and her family. Steven had many interests, but he especially had a keen eye for beautiful classic cars and owned many in his lifetime, as well as being an avid art collector and lover of blues music. He was loved and will be missed by many.
A private family service will be held in his honor at the Bet Olam Cemetery in Beachwood, where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Bobi.
In lieu of flowers, friends can make a donation in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.