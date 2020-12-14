Jerry Dwosh, 82, of Beachwood passed away Dec. 12, 2020.
Jerry was born April 10, 1938, in Cleveland to the late Leo and Raye Dwosh. Beloved husband to Madelyn (Maddie) for 60 years; devoted father of Dana (Randy) Edelman and Hilliary (Rob) Benjamin; proud Papa to Morgan (Mark) Moss, Kailey Edelman, and Samantha and Ally Benjamin; great-grandfather to Zoey Moss; dear brother to Donna (Les) Glazer.
Jerry graduated Shaker Heights High School, class of 1956. He continued his studies at The University of Toledo where he earned his degree in pharmacy and also met the love of his life, Maddie. They married in June of 1960 and just recently celebrated 60 years of marriage.
Jerry co/owned Cedar Center Pharmacy. In 1975, he was honored to become the youngest president in the 30 year history of the Cleveland Academy of Pharmacy. In 1978, Jerry and Maddie opened the Prescription Pad Pharmacy inside Beachwood Place Mall. Jerry’s business acumen accompanied by Maddie’s gift buying created a pharmacy-gift shop like no other. Jerry was known as the tall handsome man behind the counter with a great smile and sense of humor.
For 15 years, he worked side by side with his beloved wife Maddie and adoring daughters. It was in 1993, at the age of 54, Jerry decided to retire and take up residence with Maddie in Boca Raton, Fla. He enjoyed the activities at the Polo Club including golf and daily gin games. He loved coordinating philanthropic golf outings, tournaments and billiard games. In 2019, they returned to Cleveland to be with family.
Private family services will be held at Mount Olive Cemetery. No visitation due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland or the charity of your choice.