Alexander Dybbs died of a fatal heart attack Oct. 16, 2021.
Alex started his career as an academic, with a master’s degree from MIT and a PhD from The Pennsylvania State University, he eventually became a professor of mechanical engineering at Case Western Reserve University. Eager to be his own boss and tackle real world problems, he left the ivory tower to become an entrepreneur, starting Sonogage over 25 years ago. Today his invention, the pachymeter, is used by thousands of eye doctors around the world to measure corneal thickness and diagnose glaucoma.
Part mad scientist and part business owner, he felt privileged to use his talents to help people retain their eyesight. Even up until his death, Alex was working on developing the next product for his company.
Alex’s enthusiasm spilled over to all of his interests, which were often in the kitchen; he researched at length the best methodology to brew coffee and experimented for months devising the ideal chocolate cookie recipe.
He was also a devoted grandfather to Kiley, Elyse, and Elinor -- if you knew him, he has undoubtedly shown you pictures. Alex is survived by his wife, Toby; children, Mike (Betsy Kitchens) and Susan (Zach Bass) Dybbs; their spouses and families, as well as the whole Selznick clan (who are too numerous to list).
Funeral will be held graveside and over Zoom at 1 p.m. Oct. 22 at Bet Olam Cemetery, and the family will be sitting shiva both virtually and in person. Please emailshiva4alexdybbs@gmail.com schedule a time to visit or to get the Zoom link.
In remembrance of Alex and his passion, we ask that any charitable donations be made to The Glaucoma Foundation (glaucomafoundation.org/donate/).
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.