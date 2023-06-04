Toby H. Dybbs (nee Adler), beloved wife of the late Alexander, passed away on May 30, 2023, due to complications from leukemia, which she bravely faced this past year. She died peacefully with her children at her bedside.
Toby grew up and taught high school math in Philadelphia, a city she treasured, until moving to Cleveland 50 years ago with her husband. She valued education, earning a Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University, attending countless lectures and instilling a mindset of curiosity and lifelong learning in her children.
She held a deep appreciation for the arts, visiting museums and attending musicals, plays and concerts at every opportunity. She channeled her creativity into knitting, and was often seen wearing a scarf or sweater of her own creation. She was also renowned for her baking, her challah and lemon squares were devoured by family and friends. Toby was an active member of the Park Synagogue community – ushering service, serving on committees and involved in the sisterhood. Above all, Toby possessed a vibrant energy and zest for life that rubbed off on everyone around her.
After the passing of her husband, she spent the last year and half living in San Francisco, close to her children and grandchildren and sharing many special moments and adventures as a family that they will treasure forever. She is survived by her children, Michael (Betsy Kitchens) Dybbs and Susan (Zach Bass) Dybbs; grandchildren Kiley, Elyse and Elinor, and brother, Malcolm (Eileen) Adler.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. June 7 at Bet Olam Cemetery, 25620 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. June 8 and June 9 at the residence 2588 Edgerton Road in University Heights.
In remembrance of Toby, and the compassionate care she received, we ask that any charitable donations be made to: UCSF, Division of Hematology Oncology to support improving care for patients and supporting their families, by visiting makeagift.ucsf.edu, or send a donation payable to “UCSF Foundation” to UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145. Please note “In memory of Toby Dybbs” in the memo section.
Friends who are unable to attend the service may view a recording starting June 8 on YouTube by searching Toby Dybbs Funeral Service.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.