Jodi Edelman-Agapito Roca passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2021, with her husband, Juan, by her side. Juan noted their last conversation which showed Jodi’s true character as they discussed creating a joyful life through positivity, awareness, welcoming peace and love.
Jodi appreciated all that she had and gave of herself freely. She was a friend to everyone and always kind and caring. Big hearted and a true believer in staying positive, she courageously battled cancer for over a year and was improving every day, only to be unexpectedly defeated by COVID-19. Jodi had brilliant doctors who believed in her and gave her hope with novel treatment and extraordinary attention.
Jodi was energized by kind and loving people and even when she wasn’t feeling well, continued to make friends bringing light and positivity to others. Even on her last day of life, she remembered her husband’s necessities over her own. She inspired those she touched to be better people through her soft heart. It is this kindness we will never forget.
Jodi always spoke wholeheartedly about her close relationship with her mother, Cookie Wolf; and grandparents, Sydney and Ethel Luria, and her uncle, Robert Luria, who supported her throughout her life.
Jodi fell in love with horses as a child, a lifelong passion ignited by her father, Don Edelman. Her grandparents, Mildred and Bernie Edelman, owned Yorkies which influenced her love for these precious animals and she and Juan created their own pet family, Mumbo, Cha Cha and cat, Merengue. Her successful career in sales ended with the job that brought her the most joy selling pet products as a pet consultant for PawTree.
Jodi is preceded in death by her mother, Cookie Wolf; father, Don (Cindee) Edelman; uncle, Robert (Marleen) Edelman; and survived by her husband, Juan Agapito Roca; uncle, Robert (Terry) Luria and many close cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to rescuevillage.org.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
No visitation due to COVID-19.
No visitation due to COVID-19.