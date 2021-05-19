Murray R. Edelman, 81, of Cleveland, passed away May 16, 2021. Murray was born on Aug. 26, 1939, in Trenton, N.J. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marilyn (nee Goodman). Loving father of Mark (Iris) Edelman, Kenny (Darcy) Edelman, Michael (Karla) Edelman, and the late Jeffrey Edelman and daughter-in-law, Amy. Cherished grandfather of Rachel, Matt (fiancée, Rachel), David (fiancée, Halle), Anna, Jacob, Hannah, Josh, Lauren, Laila, Jared and Sophie.
Murray traveled to Cleveland from Manhattan, N.Y., after graduating from Bronx High School of Science. He received a full scholarship to Case Institute of Technology where he earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering. While at Case, he met his wife. He then began his almost 40 year career with the Cleveland Electric Illuminating company. During his journey from junior engineer to president of the Illuminating Company, he obtained his law degree from Cleveland Marshall College of Law and his MBA from Harvard University. His volunteer experiences along the way included Leadership Cleveland, Center for Families and Children, and serving as CEO for St. Vincent Charity Hospital. He also served as a board member of KeyBank. In addition, he volunteered on many local community and private boards.
Outside of his work, Murray enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid golfer, which he enjoyed playing with his friends, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed playing frequent duplicate bridge games with his wife Marilyn, and he held the title of Bronze Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. A voracious reader, Murray could always be seen reading a new mystery book. He prided himself as being a long suffering, loyal Cleveland sports fan in his adopted hometown.
Private family services were held May 19 with interment at Mayfield Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, the family requests no formal visitation at this time.
Contributions are suggested to InMotion (beinmotion.org) or the Marilyn and Murray Edelman Bookshelf at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple.