Renee S. Edelman, of Shaker Heights, died on June 3, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 75.
Renee was born on Jan. 9, 1945, to Morris and Eva Edelman. She graduated from Shaker Heights High School and remained in close contact throughout her life with dear friends made there. Renee was an active member of the Jewish community of Cleveland and dedicated herself to helping with many causes including Fuchs Mizrachi School, Green Road Synagogue, Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue (formerly the Warrensville Center Synagogue). She served on the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Cemetery Commission and dedicated herself to burial needs at Chesed Shel Emeth.
Renee found great pleasure in her many communities and amongst her large and loving family - both her family of origin and the family of friends she made for herself. She loved every dog she met, most especially Goldie, Bailey and Kobe. She will be greatly missed. Renee is survived by her brother, Larry Edelman; nieces, Amy (Ted) Einhorn and Judy Edelman; nephew, Richard (Kathryn) Edelman; cousins, Robert (Jana) Milstein, Susan (Jeffrey) Friedman, Mark (Beth) Milstein, Phyllis Kritzer, Maureen (Eric) Lange, Suzanne (Scott) Vandergriff, Kathy (Michael) Calhoun, Michael Kritzer, Marc Strauss and Pam (Brand) Meyer; best friend, Arlene (Michael) Smith, Ari (Yehudis) Smith and Ramie (Gideon Cohen) Smith. She was predeceased by her parents, dear cousins Phyllis Ianni and Leonard Kritzer.
Funeral and burial will be for family only due to the COVID pandemic with the opportunity to join via Zoom. Contact Richard Edelman at richard@goodmanrealestate.com for Zoom information.
In lieu of shiva, visit bit.ly/3eN0uEo to leave a memory or message of condolence.
Donations may be made in Renee’s memory to Green Road Synagogue or Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue.