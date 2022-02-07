Miryam Clara Edelstein (nee Gurinsky), wife of Dr. Josef “Pepe” (deceased), born Nov. 22, 1934, in Havana, Cuba, to Naftali and Sara. Survived by sons, Fernando (Jane) and Robert (Stacy); granddaughters, Rachael (Jarett), Courtney, Jessica (Ryan) and Sami; great-grandchildren, Ana and Liv; dear sister to Ricky (Bernardo) Benes, both deceased, and sister-in-law to Jaime (Jenny (deceased) Edelstein; beloved aunt of Joel, Lishka, Edgar, Richard and Lenny. Thanks to caregivers at Home Instead and Menorah Park.
Mary enjoyed life to the fullest whether in Cleveland or wintering in Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Bet Olam Cemetery (Richmond Road and Chagrin Boulevard) in Beachwood. To view the service on Feb. 8, please go to YouTube and search Miryam Edelstein Funeral Service.
Family will receive friends immediately following services until 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Beechmont Country Club, 29600 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
Family suggests donations to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 425, Independence, OH 44131, or Great Lakes Boxer Rescue, 5196 N. Vista Drive, Sanford, MI 48657.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.