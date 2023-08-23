Henry Edheimer, 90, passed away Aug. 23, 2023.
He was the beloved husband of the late Joyce (nee Kleinstub) Edheimer; devoted father of Lori (Richard) Shaw of New Albany, Roger (Stephanie) Edheimer of Highland Park, Ill., and Lisa (Kobi) Avramovitz of New York City, N.Y.; loving grandfather of Devin and Garret Shaw, Emily (Alex) Pearlman, Allison and Michael Edheimer, Samantha (Conor) Nelson, Matthew, Daniel and Ariel Avramovitz; adoring great-grandfather of Yehuda Pearlman. dearest companion Sandy Stern; dear brother-in-law of Berty Scwartz (deceased); cherished brother-in-law of Linda Melsher; uncle and great-uncle of many.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel at 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will be held at Mayfield Cemetery at 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
The family will receive friends following services until 8 p.m. at the residence of 2640 Snowberry Lane in Pepper Pike.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested in the memory of the late Joyce Edheimer to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.