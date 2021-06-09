Rebecca Broder Egolf passed away peacefully June 9, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Rebecca is survived by her beloved and loving husband, Rabbi James “Jim” Egolf; her cherished and adoring children, Jeremiah and Joshua; her dear sister, Gail Broder of Seattle and brother, Phil (Carly) Broder of Mechanicsburg, Pa. Rebecca is predeceased by her devoted parents, Eugene “Yosel” and Doreen Broder.
Services will be held 3 p.m. June 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. June 11 in Detroit at the Workmen’s Circle Cemetery. The family will receive friends following services from 6 to 8 p.m. June 10, and with minyan from 6 to 8 p.m. June 12 and June 13 at the residence, 36800 Bainbridge Road in Solon.
In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to either Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple (fairmounttemple.org) or The URJ Henry S. Jacobs Camp, 3863 Morrison Road, Utica, MS 39175 (jacobscamp.org).
Family and friends who are not able to attend the service may view it at 3 p.m. June 10 by going to bkbmc.com, scroll down to obituaries, scroll down to obituary of Rebecca Elaine Egolf, click on her obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on join live stream.
Arrangements by Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.