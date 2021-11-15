Helen Ruth Ehrlich (nee Juntoff), beloved wife of Steven. Loving mother of Gillian (Michael Parker) Ehrlich and Jason (Tara) Ehrlich. Cherished grandmother of Ollie, Poppy and Marlow Ehrlich and Tobin Parker. Devoted sister of Adele (Lynn) Sheftel and Laura (Charles) Foster. Beloved daughter of the late Sanford and Terry Juntoff.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Masks will be required. Interment will be at Bet Olam Cemetery. Anyone unable to attend the services may view it on bkbmc.com, select obituaries and join livestream. Anyone unable to attend graveside may view through this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86188842703?pwd=ZE8xYnc3Tjhoc29FdXd0R0ErMFhwZz09.
Family will receive friends in Cleveland from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, with minyan at 7 p.m., at the residence of Rabbi and Mrs. Chase Foster, 30240 Miles Road in Solon. Family will receive friends in Atlanta at a TBD location from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18.
Masks and vaccinations are required for visitation.
Donations can be made to Congregation Etz Chaim specified to be in memory of Helen Ehrlich to 1190 Indian Hills Pkwy., Marietta, GA, 30068, or 770-973-0137.