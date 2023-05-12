Eigner, Sibyl

Sibyl Eigner (nee Sloan), beloved wife of Dr. Edwin H. Eigner (deceased); loving mother of Jane Eigner Mintz, James Eigner (deceased) (wife Mary) and Nancy (Phillip) Gorjanc; devoted grandmother of Matthew, Katherine and Victoria Mintz, Henry, John and Ken Eigner, Emily, Max and Laura Gorjanc; dear sister of Robert Katz (Linda); cherished aunt. Sibyl died May 11, 2023.
Services will be held at Mayfield Cemetery, 2749 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights at 11 a.m. May 16. The family will receive friends at the Mayfield Country Club, May 16 immediately following services until 4 p.m.
Friends who wish may contribute to Maltz Hospice, 1 David Myers Parkway, Beachwood OH 44122 or Case Western Reserve Medical School, 10900 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106-4959.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.