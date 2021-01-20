Former Clevelander, Lewis Einbund passed away Jan. 15, 2021, in Santa Ana, Calif.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Nov. 5, 1930, Lewis came to Cleveland as a teenager. He attended Cleveland Heights High School and Case Western Reserve University for both his undergraduate degree and his Juris Doctor degree. He was elected to the Order of the Coif.
Lewis served in the U.S. Army infantry from 1954 to 1956, where he trained as a paratrooper.
After an honorable discharge, he began his law career with the Law Offices of William Krause. This was followed by over 40 years as a successful attorney as partner in the law firms of Selker, Patchan & Einbund, Selker, Einbund, Rubenstein & Pavlik, and Sindell, Sindell, Einbund, Rubenstein & Pavlik.
Lewis had many interest including sports, especially tennis, as well as a lifelong love of classical music. He and his wife, Shirley Ann Einbund, were longtime season ticket holders of the Cleveland Orchestra and later became the same of the Pacific Symphony in Costa Mesa, Calif.
In 2001, Lewis and his wife, Shirley, retired to Laguna Niguel, Calif., to be closer to their grandchildren. He had an abiding interest in history, especially the subject of World War II, a topic that he began to teach in retirement. He also held a class called Lew’s News, covering current events and politics. Also in retirement, he served as a volunteer in the Capistrano Unified School District where he worked with special needs children. He found great fulfillment as “Mr. Lew,” the classroom grandpa.
He served as the final president of Beth Am Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and then served on the board of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation after the synagogues merged. Upon retirement in California, he served on the board of Temple Beth El of South Orange County where he and his beloved wife, Shirley, were celebrated as outstanding members in 2016.
He will be remembered by his daughter Karen Gray of Laguna Niguel and her husband, Geoff; granddaughter. Hannah Gray and her husband, Keith Arora-Williams; granddaughters, Sarah Gray and Rosie Einbund; brothers, Jerry Gold and wife, Rosemary, Dick Gold and wife, Beverly, Michael Einbund and wife, Robin, and Robert Gold.
He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Shirley and his son, Harry Einbund.
Contributions in loving memory of Lewis Einbund can be made to Temple Beth El of South Orange County, 2A Liberty, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656, or the Pacific Symphony, 17620 Fitch, Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614.