Peggy Nathan Einstein, 98. Devoted wife of the late Irving Nathan and Paul Einstein. Loving mother of the late Neil (Nicky) Nathan and Ted Nathan. Adored aunt to her “Angels,” Sherrie (Norman, deceased) Long and Tobi (Nelson) Barman, and the late Donna Kurit. Aunt to nieces, Judy and Nancy Krohngold of Florida; and cousin to Bud Weidenthal. Dear sister to the late Mal (Honey) Krohngold.
Peggy was a special needs teacher for many years. Her second career was with the University of Chicago as a social interviewer. Peggy was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of The Ohio State University.
Private services where held.