Joel Eisen, beloved husband of Gail (nee Miller). Loving father of Lauren (James) Redland, Kara (Jake Bressler) Eisen and the late Elyse (David) Eisen Barson. Devoted grandfather of Jack Redland, Emma Redland and Nathan Bressler. Dear brother of Kenneth (Sandy) Eisen, Jeff (Kathy) Eisen and Debra Weiss.
Family services will be held May 6 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial. Interment is at Bet Olam Cemetery. Friends are invited to view the service at 11 a.m. May 6 at bkbmc.com. Scroll down to obituaries, select Joe Eisen obituary, click on his obituary, scroll down to join live stream, click on live stream.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. May 6 at the residence, 2131 Cedarview Drive in Beachwood.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Elyse Eisen Barson Fund c/o Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd., Pepper Pike, OH 44124.