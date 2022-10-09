On Oct. 8, 2022, Eleanor “Ele” Eisenberg left this earth after 93 wonderful years.
She had chocolate ice cream for breakfast and soon after closed her eyes forever.
Ele lived a long life full of love, joy, and personal success. Born in Cleveland in 1929, her family moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1939 and then back to Cleveland when she married. She loved the jewelry business and opened “Ele’s Jewelry Shop” at Cedar Center in Cleveland for 20 years. She enjoyed a thriving business and a reputation for honesty.
When not working at her store, she raised her family, taught Sunday school at Temple on the Heights, and loved playing canasta and mahjong. She made the most delicious stuffed cabbage and chopped liver the old-fashioned way.
She is survived by a brother, Dan (Suzanne)Spitzberg; a daughter, Cindy (Shalom) Lewis; son, Marc (Bonnie) Kappelman; grandchildren, Ashley Klein, Hadley (Taissa) Klein, Hal (Zoe) Kappelman, Lynda (Gennady) Kolodenker; and four great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind sweet memories of a long creative life. We will miss her smile, her kindness, and her love.
The Funeral will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta.
Arrangements under the direction of Dressler’s Jewish Funeral Care.