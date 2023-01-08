Hy Eisenberg, beloved husband of Leah (nee Blick), passed away Jan. 8, 2023.
Loving father of Pam (Herb) Jaffe, Marcy (Jay) Becker, Ina (Tim) Adkins and Stacy (Dan) O'Neill. Devoted grandfather of Alexis (Alex) Sedlay, Matthew (Kristina Maddox) Jaffe, Meryl Becker, Joseph Becker, Evan Adkins, Ryan Adkins, Molly O'Neill and Jack O'Neill. Great-grandfather of Sophia and Beatrix. Cherished son of the late Molly and Joe Eisenberg. Dear brother of the late Dorothy Diamond.
Hy served in the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Auditor General's Office.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Interment at Mount Olive Cemetery.
Family will receive friends following services and interment until 9 p.m., and from 1 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 and Jan. 12 at the residence, 22649 Shelburne Road in Shaker Heights.
Friends who wish may contribute to the Hospice of the Western Reserve or the Seidman Cancer Center c/o University Hospitals.
Friends who are unable to attend the service, may view it at bkbmc.com at 1 p.m. Jan. 10 by scrolling down to obituaries, selecting the obituary of Hy Eisenberg and clicking on join live stream.
Arrangements under the direction of Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel.