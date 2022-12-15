Paul A. Eisenberg, age 94, of Salt Lake City, was born in Cleveland on May 18, 1928, and passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2022, listening to his favorite jazz music and surrounded by family. Korean War Army veteran.
The tunes were always happy ones…..
Paul was born, raised and lived nearly nine decades in the Cleveland area. After graduating from Cleveland Heights High School and Ohio University, Paul married Doris Orkin in 1950. Through good times and bad, they were a couple for 65 years spending over 50 years living in Moreland Hills.
After serving in the Korean War as a medic, Paul joined his father David’s small lithograph printing business, which he maintained for over thirty years. After closing the business, Paul taught himself the in’s and out’s of the fledgling personal computer business and had a successful second career in that business, working well into his 80’s.
Paul exuded optimism, caring, a deep curiosity about people, a sense of adventure and a joyful spirit. He was a talented and exuberant jazz musician. In college, he was the bandleader and pianist for the most popular party band on campus. Later on, no family event was complete without one of Paul’s impromptu piano performances.
Paul’s glass was eternally full. He handled life’s challenges with grace. He was, however, the slowest eater ever known to mankind, and he also had a hard time showing up anywhere on time. But once he arrived, his presence lit up the room. He was the life of any party. He took a keen and genuine interest in everyone he knew. And when a stranger met Paul, they had a new friend.
When Paul was in his seventies, Doris was stricken with Alzheimer’s. Paul’s dedication in caring for his wife for a decade was incredible, and an inspiration to everyone who knew them. When Doris passed away in 2015, Paul decided to form a Jazz trio with his friends Matt Walker and Rhonda Kaman. Then 87, Paul visited clubs, schmoozed, played a few tunes, left his business card and landed gigs for his band, Paper Moon. That he had not played professionally for more than 30 years was no impediment for this amazing man. For he just could not get enough of being meeting new people and entertaining them.
Paul had a stroke at age 90 and moved to Utah to be closer to his children. Although his vision was impaired, he still could read music and play his piano. There was a piano on the main floor of his senior living community, and most days, Paul could be found there, surrounded by a group of residents singing along to his tunes.
Paul was preceded in death by parents, David Eisenberg and Gisella Freiberger; wife, Doris Orkin Eisenberg and sisters, Elaine Rose Ellis and Ruth Robbins. He is survived by children, Jeffrey Eisenberg (Tasha Savage) and Beth Eisenberg-Schapera (Anthony Schapera), and grandchildren, Kelsey Eisenberg, Benjamin Eisenberg and Noah Schapera, and by his many friends and family.
Funeral services for Paul will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.
Burial will follow at Bet Olam Cemetery (Park Synagogue section), 25796 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood.
Following the burial, friends will be received until 5 p.m. Dec. 16 and from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at the home of Judy Rosenthal, 23133 Wendover Drive in Beachwood.
